Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Sells 11,000,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

