Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 1,265,137 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Smart Sand stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Smart Sand, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

