Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 25,071 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.78 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

