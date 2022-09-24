KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Sells $4,337,621.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Friday, August 26th, Lars Letonoff sold 200 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $4,008.00.

Shares of KNBE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

