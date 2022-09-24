Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Buys $5,115,402.34 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 346,103 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $5,115,402.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,606,985.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.27 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2,566.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $7,324,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Freshworks

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.