Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 125,697 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,321,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,911.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.33 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.