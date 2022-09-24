Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.49

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 2960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

