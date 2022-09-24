Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.47

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.47 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 1244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

