Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 210.20 ($2.54), with a volume of 201447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.90 ($2.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 350.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.56.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

