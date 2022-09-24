TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 174,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 75,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

