Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,859.34

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,859.34 ($34.55) and last traded at GBX 2,874 ($34.73), with a volume of 53786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,946 ($35.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,094.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,432.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,585.66.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

