Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,859.34

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,859.34 ($34.55) and last traded at GBX 2,874 ($34.73), with a volume of 53786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,946 ($35.60).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,094.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,432.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,585.66.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
