Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $208.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 208.20 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 209.20 ($2.53), with a volume of 92249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.40 ($2.65).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1,046.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 85,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

