Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.98

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.98 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 29590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,569,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,067,000 after purchasing an additional 310,380 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

