Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $390.80

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390.80 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 391.22 ($4.73), with a volume of 8153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400.20 ($4.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 533.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

