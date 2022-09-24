Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 49,915 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Switch worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,066,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.