Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 26,917 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.69 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare
In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
NextGen Healthcare Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
See Also
