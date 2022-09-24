Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 26,917 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

