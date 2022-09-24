Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.