Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 83,459 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.83% of Gold Resource worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GORO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 171,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 100.0% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

