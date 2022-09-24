Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 375,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

MMC opened at $151.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

