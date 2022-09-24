Kidpik (PIK) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Kidpik and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kidpik
|$21.83 million
|-$5.95 million
|-1.66
|Kidpik Competitors
|$15.37 billion
|$805.50 million
|-7.00
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kidpik
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Kidpik Competitors
|167
|1034
|3309
|46
|2.71
As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Kidpik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Kidpik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kidpik
|-33.94%
|-62.91%
|-35.98%
|Kidpik Competitors
|-12.45%
|317.79%
|-7.95%
Summary
Kidpik peers beat Kidpik on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.
