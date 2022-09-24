ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,464. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

