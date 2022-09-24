LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
