LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

