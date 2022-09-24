Head-To-Head Contrast: White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 35.14% 19.40% 16.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares White Fox Ventures and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology $1.34 billion 1.25 $317.72 million $0.30 3.60

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RLX Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

