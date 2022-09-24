Critical Contrast: Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) & The Competition

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sigma Additive Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors 50 160 385 6 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Additive Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million -$7.39 million -0.91 Sigma Additive Solutions Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 20.84

Sigma Additive Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Additive Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.53, meaning that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions peers beat Sigma Additive Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

