Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.95 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,797.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

