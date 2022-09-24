Critical Review: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) and TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TOP Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of StoneX Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneX Group and TOP Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $42.53 billion 0.04 $116.30 million $7.88 10.18 TOP Financial Group $7.82 million 45.46 $3.49 million N/A N/A

Profitability

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

This table compares StoneX Group and TOP Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.26% 17.41% 0.87% TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StoneX Group and TOP Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

StoneX Group beats TOP Financial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The company's Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets worldwide. Its services cover foreign securities, including unlisted American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies; engages in asset management business; and offers clearing and execution services in futures exchanges, brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders, and OTC products. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TOP Financial Group

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

