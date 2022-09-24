Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Argo Blockchain 0 1 7 0 2.88

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 273.38%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.24 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.49 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 1.80 $42.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.