Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 167.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

