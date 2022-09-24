Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $23.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.