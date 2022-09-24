Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %
MEI opened at $36.75 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.
Insider Activity at Methode Electronics
In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.