Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 1.6 %

MEI opened at $36.75 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Get Rating

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

