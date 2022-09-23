Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Accenture has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $262.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

