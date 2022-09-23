Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,248 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

