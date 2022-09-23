YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

