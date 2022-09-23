Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

