iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

