Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.51 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

