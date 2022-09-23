Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

