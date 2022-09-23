Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 397,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

