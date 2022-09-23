Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

EMR stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.