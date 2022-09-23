Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $80.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $126.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.