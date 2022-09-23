Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

