Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 63.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.