Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

