Krilogy Financial LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

