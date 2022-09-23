Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.