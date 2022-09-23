Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

