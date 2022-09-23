Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $83.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51.

