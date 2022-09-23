Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

