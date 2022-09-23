LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $70.51 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,708 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

