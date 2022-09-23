Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 18,494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,932,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 27,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

